Kumasi Asante Kotoko have finally settled on the Accra Sports Stadium as their new home grounds for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

This new decision by the the club’s management comes after the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium by the National Sports Authority (NSA).

According to NSA, major renovation work need to be done at the stadium ahead of the 63rd Independence celebration.

The club was considering the Cape Coast Stadium and Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

READ ALSO

However, the 23 times Ghana Premier League champions will now stage their home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium.