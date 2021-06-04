One of the survivors of the June 3, 2015 twin disaster that struck Accra, remains in a critical condition nearly six years after the incident.

Jason Suraj, 42, was among the 108 survivors. He has undergone 20 surgeries including surgery of the brain and yet he still is expected to have more.

He lost his wife and 14-year-old son in the fire. Before the flood, Mr Suraj was a bus driver but now he barely makes ends meet.

“From 2015 till now, I keep facing challenges, I go back and forth, the hospital bills, I am almost a resident in that place. I have undergone some surgeries but there are more I must take.

“From the day I got hurt till today, I have undergone 20 surgeries, I lost my wife and son.”

Mr Suraj, who was the highest recipient last year, was presented with Gh¢ 40,000 out of the $200,000 donated by the Government of Benin to the victims of the June 3 disaster to cater for his medical bills.

He is, however, pleading with government to support him financially because of his inability to work to his maximum capacity.

“I am pleading with the government, we know you have helped us but we still need financial aid,” he said.

Meanwhile, Civil Society Organisation, OneGhana Movement, says efforts in seeking justice for the June 3 victims are still on course.