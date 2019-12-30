Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, left many fans amused after she took to social media to reveal the measure she’ll take before entering any relationship in the year 2020.



The talented actress and now author, whose breakup from Nigerian singer, Iceberg Slim made news headlines, appears to be taking some necessary precautions to avoid getting her heartbroken.



In a recent post, she revealed that before she becomes serious with any man, she’ll upload his photo online and inquire about his relationship status so as to avoid heartbreak.



She wrote: “As I’m ready to give dating another chance in 2020 … once we start talking about getting serious, I’ll upload the person’s picture with the caption “ WHO GET AM? ”I will leave it up for at least 48 hours just to be sure I’m allowing the right person into my life.”



“Experience na best teacher ooo!!! I won’t be played anymore ladies please feel free to claim your boo if he’s posted up on my page! And please Claim him with receipts.I stand for women supporting each other and the bond of sisterhood. 2020 don’t let these playas play us.”



This comes several months after relationship with Iceberg Sim came to an end.



YEN.com.gh had a while ago, shared a post containing the apology rendered by Iceberg Slim to the actress.



The rapper whose relationship with the actress came to a halt many months ago, has been quiet about the reason but recently revealed that he messed up a good thing.



Although it seems the apology came from a good place, Ibrahim recently reacted to it and made it clear that she won’t be going back to him.



See her post below:



