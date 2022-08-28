The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has expressed concern about the ill-treatment given to lawyers who are perceived to be members of the NDC.

According to him, certain state institutions deliberately black-list ‘NDC lawyers’, while some judges also prejudge cases involving NDC attorneys.

The NDC’s chief scribe described the situation as worrying, when he addressed a gathering of NDC lawyers at the party’s Lawyers’ Conference on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, he noted that this does not augur well for the country’s democracy.

“Once you identify with NDC, you’re denied any opportunity to participate in state business. No state organisation will feel comfortable assigning you legal business to do.

“we are aware of the intimidation you suffer in your profession [with] the leaders of your profession and the Judiciary. I’m told that if you appear before certain judges, they prejudge your case because you’re not with a certain group,” Mr Nketia lamented.