There was drama in the courtroom of Koforidua Circuit Court “B” when the Presiding Judge, Kwame Polley described as “twea” poor police investigation into a land dispute between residents of Dedeso and Begoro Traditional Council.

The Judge blatantly told the police investigator in charge of the case that he did not do due diligence hence there are deficiencies in the charge sheet presented to the court.

According to the Judge, there is no link between the accused persons, the charges against them, and the facts supporting the case.

The Judge said the case is incompetent and cannot stand the test of judicial procedure therefore advised the investigator to go back and do a better job.

Fourteen residents of Dedeso, a VRA resettlement Community, are standing trial at the Circuit Court for conspiracy, causing harm, and causing damage.

The accused persons are Michael Teye Sackey, a Teacher, Randolph Tetteh, Teacher, Samuel Batsa, farmer, and Simon Tetteh, a farmer, Richard Naakah, teacher and Bedasu Kofi Livingston, farmer.

The rest are Francis Mausor, farmer, Osom Akwetey, Alex Tetteh Bio, Partey Ben, Emmanuel Ahuble, Asare Kofi, Klodu Frederick and Samuel Agbeitor, all farmers.

However, the 15th accused person identified as Bullet is still at large.

The Prosecuting Officer, Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio narrated to the court that on June 26, 2021, at about 9 am, the regent of the Begoro traditional area mobilized a group of men numbering about 20 from Begoro, Apaa, and Nsawam communities armed them with his pump-action gun and cutlasses, hired a Nissan Mini truck with registration number GW 1551-21 and two motorbike and delegated one Nana Barffuor Bimpong to take them onto the disputed land at Perteifoo Junction.

On reaching Abuorso police station, Nana Baffour Bimpong Kwakye requested for police escort which Constable Kinni Daniel was detailed to escort the group.

The Chief asked the armed men to take the lead as he went to Dedeso Police station to request more police officers.

The group upon reaching Ashaiman Kope, a village near Dedeso met three Krobo residents on a motorbike which they identified the rider as one of the people claiming ownership of the disputed land during their previous visit hence jumped off the truck and started beating them.

The Krobo inhabitants on hearing the incident mobilized and armed themselves with guns and cutlasses and rushed to the scene to fight the thugs.

They outnumbered the thugs, brutalized, and inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on two of the thugs namely Godfred Blewusi, 29, and Stephen Tetteh, 28.

The rioting residents drove two Hyundai mini Trucks to block the road and subsequently set fire into it.

They also allegedly ransacked a room belonging to Abu Madam a farmworker for the regent of Begoro and allegedly stole GHc15,000.

The arrival of Police personnel from Begoro helped to restore calm.

The Police rushed the two victims to Begoro government Hospital where they were admitted, treated, and discharged.

Accused Michael Batsa, Samuel Batsa, and Simon Tetteh were arrested on August 9, 2021, at the premises of Begoro District Court.

Randolph Tetteh, Assembly Member was pointed out during a parade for his involvement.

They pleaded not guilty when put before Koforidua Circuit Court “B”.

The Presiding Judge Mercy Adei Kotei admitted each to GHC70,000 bails with two surety.

A bench warrant was issued on the rest of the suspects at large but all appeared in court Wednesday, December 5, 2022, except Bullet who is still at large.

They were also granted GHC70,000 bails each.

The judge adjourned the case to February 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, the docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s department for advice.