History was recorded yesterday when Dancehall King Shatta Wale became the first Ghanaian artiste to top USA iTunes chart for Reggae category.

Property, which was released on December 18, 2020 earned him the enviable feat.

The song was part of ‘Jamaican Garrison Christmas compilation’ which was released in 2020, and executive produced by the Contractor Music Group, a marketing company in Jamaica.

Shatta Wale’s song peaked number 1 against the likes of Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Wayne Wonder and Shaggy.

By extension, he becomes the first African Reggae/Dancehall artiste to top charts on USA iTunes reggae category.

He comes after Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi who is the first African artiste to top a chart of USA iTunes, non Reggae edition.

Meanwhile, Shatta’s ‘On God’ has been nominated for ‘Anthem of the Year’ category for 2022’s edition of BreakTudo Awards, Brazil.

Congratulations are in order for Shatta Wale and his SM militants have earned another bragging right.