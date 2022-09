Social media sensation Shatta Bandle has welcomed a new baby.

In a post on social media, the young man was seen holding his child in his arms at what looked like a hospital.

The sex of the child is, however, unknown.

Although he did not share the news himself, underneath the comment section of one of the posts which broke the news, Shatta Bandle dropped five heart emojis.

Meanwhile, many celebrities and social media users have congratulated Shatta Bandle on his news.