With less than three months to Ghana’s general election, political promises abound.

In the camp of the NDC, flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has promised the completion of the Wa hospital and airstrip as well as creating a disability fund from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

His running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang while lamenting the various abandoned projects, is also preaching peace.

At Odododiodio in Accra, Member of Parliament for the area, Nii Lantey Vanderpuije claimed he had been beaten by some security operatives and even mentioned names of those who assaulted him.

But the NPP parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Nii Lantey Bannerman says that is not true.

Well, Mr. Vanderpuiye said he would petition the Speaker of Parliament whiles the Minority is demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Although the police say the matter is being investigated, Security and political analysts are not happy about the development.

Also, the NDC is threatening to write to the London Stock Exchange about the Agyapa Royalties deal and the Chairman of the Minerals Income Investment Fund has dared the party to go ahead with its threat.

Meanwhile, Deputy Information Minister, Pius Hadzide says the income from the deal would be used for housing, among others.

On Tuesday, Ghana opened its international airport for commercial flights.

But not without some concerns about the 150 dollar charges for a Covid-19 test. Then there were concerns with the accuracy of the test to be conducted. The FDA came to the defense of the government.

In the northern part of the country, the spillage of the Bagre dam coupled with torrential rains has had a huge toll on farmers.

President Akufo-Addo has also assured Nigerian traders of their safety and protection in Ghana as the two countries set in motion processes to address the retail trade impasse.

Finally, the annual National Science and Maths Quiz has been launched.