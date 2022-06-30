The host of Joy FM’s Strong and Sassy, Animwaa Anim-Addo, has tied the knot.

The news anchor married her best friend, Reverend Andrew Nii Armah Osborn Tagoe, on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Taking to Facebook to announce her status on Thursday, the host said she is excited about her new journey.

She succinctly noted how her relationship journey hasn’t been rosy.

However, she was hopeful that with her better half, her heart will ‘sing’ henceforth.

“There has been so much pain, until you. A gift I didn’t dare to pray for because I thought I didn’t deserve [it].

“And now, my heart sings. I married my best friend and it is exceedingly abundantly everything,” she wrote on Thursday.