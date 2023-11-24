After two years of going on a hiatus, Joy FM’s 90s Jam makes a comeback this December.

Lovers of music made in the 90s should gird up for a thrill of a lifetime, as this year’s event promises to dish out an eclectic repertoire of songs from various genres.

From Ghana’s burger highlife, to hiplife, sandwiched with hip hop, pop and funk, revelers will have a swell time at this year’s jam.

Patrons should get ready to relive the fashion and lifestyle of the 90s, as Joy FM prepares an unforgettable experience.

Come meet your favourite DJs and MCs light up the party.

Keep listening to Joy 99.7 FM, Hitz 103.9 FM and read myjoyonline.com for further details.