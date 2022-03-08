A journalist based in Kumasi has been installed as the new Paramount Chief of the Akpini Traditional Area in Kpando, Volta Region.

Bernard Ablenyi-Buachi will now bear the stool name Okpekpewuokpe Torgbuiga Dagadu IX.

The 36-year-old succeeds Okpekpewuokpe Dagadu VIII, who was known in private life as Captain (rtd) Komla Dra Amedewonu.

The display of culture and tradition was at its peak at the Togbe Dagadu Palace in the Kpando Municipality when the new Paramount Chief was outdoored, on Sunday.

The event attracted high-profile personalities, including political figures, government officials, the clergy, traditional leaders and foreign tourists.

A 40-year dispute ended

The ascension of Okpekpewuokpe Torgbuiga Dagadu IX ends a chieftaincy dispute in the Akpini Traditional Area that has lasted close to 40 years.

The Kpando people, also called the Akpini people, were thrown into ecstasy as the town was clad in red and black for the enstoolment of the new Dagadu.

Torgbuiga Dagadu has entreated his people to embrace peace for development to thrive in the area.

He wants to efficiently harness the natural and human resources to enhance the livelihood of the people in Kpando, especially in the area of tourism.

He expressed readiness to dialogue with all groups for the maintenance of peace for socio-economic development.

About the new Paramount Chief

Privately known as Bernard Elikem Korku Ablenyi-Buachi, the new Paramount Chief has practiced as a journalist and communicator for 13 years.

He currently writes for the Business and Financial Times Newspaper, and doubles as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW).

He also works as a media liaison for the Kumasi Wood Cluster Association and runs a couple of online media platforms, including www.rawgist.com.

He has also worked with Millennium Promise Alliance, a United Nations-affiliated non-governmental organization, as the communications officer- agriculture, and also the Public Relations Officer of Techiman Municipal Assembly.

He has served as a broadcast journalist with a number of radio and television stations in Kumasi and Techiman, including Ultimate Fm, Focus Fm, Classic FM, Asta FM, Winners FM and Globe TV.

Bernard Ablenyi-Buachi was born on October 15, 1986 to Mr. Andrews Korku Buachi and Miss Victoria Emefa Yawa Buadi from Kpando Gabi and Tsakpe, respectively.

He had his senior secondary education at Bishop Herman College in Kpando where excelled as one of the lead debaters that represented the school in the 46th National Independence Day Debate Competition.

He proceeded to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture Science.

He also holds an advance Diploma in Human Resource Management from the Institute of Commercial Marketing (ICM)-UK and a Masters in Theology (Biblical Studies) from the Elohim Theological College and Seminary, Accra.

He is married with three children.