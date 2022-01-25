Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has been appointed member of the University of Ghana‘s (UG) Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC) Corporate Advisory team.

It is a seven-member team chaired by Council of State member and lawyer; Samuel Okudzeto.

Other members include Finance Minister; Ken Ofori Attah, Governor of Bank of Ghana; Dr Ernest Addison, Prof Olivia Kwapong, Mr Andrews Dotse and Mrs Regina Afari Boateng.

President Nana Akufo-Addo inaugurated the team on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, during the 73rd Annual New Year School Conference.

The team has been tasked with the responsibility to advise on how reports of the conference will help advance Ghana’s strategic growth.

Dr Agyepong who was also a speaker at the event took to his Twitter page to react to the appointment, describing it as an utmost privilege.

Speaking on the theme Covid-19 and Socioeconomic Dynamics in Ghana, he lauded that Covid-19 as a global pandemic brought innovation into Ghana’s private sector as Companies had to innovate to cope with its challenges.

He noted that innovations such as local production of hand sanitisers, nose masks, hand washing machines, disinfection chemicals among others were some Initiatives local companies and SMEs had to venture into to create new job opportunities.

ALSO READ:

He wrote: It will be an utmost privilege to serve as a critical bridge between the world of academia and industry to mobilise human, material and financial resources to ensure the sustainability of the Annual New Year School and Conference brand.

Check out the post below: