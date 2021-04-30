Jose Mourinho has found work just days after his sacking from Tottenham as the Portuguese coach takes up a broadcasting role with radio station talkSPORT.

The 58-year-old was relieved of his duties by Spurs chief Daniel Levy last week, just days before the club’s appearance in the Carabao Cup final, having overseen an underwhelming campaign.

The north Londoners were dumped out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb under Mourinho’s watch and are unlikely outsiders to clinch a place in the top four, missing out on Champions League football for a second successive season.

Ryan Mason has taken over on an interim basis and was unable to win the club’s first piece of silverware in 2008 as Spurs fall to a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Wembley.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is a frontrunner for the Spurs hotseat, while super-agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly pushing Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo in the club’s direction. Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is understood to have snubbed Levy’s advances to take over.

Despite pocketing a £20m compensation package following his exit, Mourinho has taken up a new role with talkSPORT, with the radio station announcing his signing on Friday morning.

The broadcaster teased Mourinho’s arrival on Thursday night, tweeting a video of a mysterious figure arriving at talkSPORT headquarters with the caption: ‘We’ve got something “special for you. Join us at 8:am.”

And his arrival was announced on Alan Brazil’s breakfast show on Friday morning, with the Portuguese taking up punditry duties for this summers Euros.

“Hello to everyone at talkSPORT, this is Jose Mourinho. Delighted to say I am joining for the Euros. I will be joining the likes of Laura Woods, Alan Brazil to give my views. Good luck to England, good luck to Scotland and of course good luck to Portugal.”

In a clip posted to the broadcaster’s Twitter page, Mourinho said: “I’m not working for a week and I’m missing it already.”

Levy described Mourinho as ‘a true professional’ following his sacking, ending the Portuguese’s 17-month stay with the club after taking over from Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

“Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club,” the Spurs chairman said.

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regrets that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

“He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”