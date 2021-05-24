Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho, has professed his love for Ghana following his visit to the West African country.

Essien played under Mourinho at Chelsea for three years in the Premier League before reuniting with the Portuguese manager at Real Madrid in the 2012/13 season, on loan from the Blues.

The midfielder has, in multiple interviews, described the controversial manager as his ‘daddy’ due to their relationship.

Last week, Essien reminisced the “good old days” with his former gaffer, whom he brought to Ghana for a charity event, by posting a photo of the pair sharing a laugh while in the country, on Instagram.

READ ALSO

Pleasantly enough, Mourinho replied to the post, stating that he will “always remember” the trip, describing it as “an incredible experience”

He ended with a heart emoji before the word ‘Ghana’, noting his love for the country.

Mourinho has visited Ghana at least two more times since then; his second trip was during the 2008 African Cup of Nations tournament hosted in the West African country.

The pair won a Premier League title, an FA Cup trophy and the League Cup in their time together at Chelsea.

Mr Mourinho has been named as the new AS Roma head coach ahead of the new season after parting ways with Tottenham Hotspur.