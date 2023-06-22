Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been banned for four matches by Uefa for confronting English referee Anthony Taylor after the Europa League final.

The charge relates to an incident in a car park after the game, when Mourinho, 60, directed a foul-mouthed rant at Taylor.

The Portuguese had been booked by Taylor in Budapest, where Sevilla beat Roma on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Mourinho has been charged with using insulting or abusive language.

Both clubs also faced several charges over their fans’ and players’ conduct during the match.

Roma have also been banned from selling tickets to their travelling fans for one European game next season and fined 55,000 euros (£47,300) after they were charged with throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks and improper conduct of their team.

What did Mourinho do?

During the game, Taylor, 44, was repeatedly called to the benches to take action as fourth official Michael Oliver struggled to keep control.

Taylor issued yellow cards to 13 players, the most bookings in a Europa League game, with seven of them to Roma players, a record for a final.

Mourinho criticised Taylor in his news conference after the match and was later captured confronting the Englishman and other officials as they boarded a minibus in the car park under the stadium.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss repeatedly swore and twice shouted about a “disgrace”, before talking further in Italian.

Taylor and his family were then shouted at by angry fans in Budapest Airport, with one person being charged with affray, according to Budapest airport officials.

Uefa “vehemently condemned” the “violent behaviour” directed towards Taylor and his family at the airport, adding “such actions are unacceptable and undermine the spirit of fair play and respect that Uefa upholds”.

Referees’ body PGMOL and the Premier League both released statements saying they were “appalled” at the abuse of Taylor and his family, with the latter adding: “No-one should have to suffer the inexcusable behaviour they had to endure”.

Mourinho’s suspension means he will miss the club’s start to their Europa League campaign next season after finishing sixth in Serie A.