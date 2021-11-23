AS Roma boss, Jose Mourinho, has delivered on his promise to buy Felix Afena-Gyan a new pair of ‘really expensive’ shoes after a debut brace against Genoa.

The Ghanaian youngster made an instant impact for the club on Sunday night in the Serie A.

The Giallorossi were struggling to create anything meaningful at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris until the introduction of the 18-year-old.

Afena-Gyan came off the bench and made all the difference and the headlines as Roma escape with a 2-0 win.

When the Ghanaian scored the first goal, he sprinted to the touchline to hug his boss and Mourinho later revealed why Afena-Gyan celebrated by running to him.

In an interview after the game, Mourinho said: “I had promised to buy Felix the boots he really likes, which are really expensive, they cost €800, so he ran over and told me not to forget! Tomorrow morning, the first thing I do is buy him the boots.

“I am sorry for Mister De Rossi and the Primavera squad, but Felix will stay with us. The Primavera work close to us, so Felix and another four or five players have come across to the senior squad.”

Now, the former Chelsea boss has delivered on his word, and Felix Afena-Gyan has thanked his gaffer for delivering on his promise.