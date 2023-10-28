Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew scored his first Premier League goal in Crystal Palace’s defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night in the ongoing 2023/24 Premier League season.

Having been named the Player of The Month in August, the 29-year-old scored a consolation goal against their London rivals.

Despite dominating the game in the first half, Tottenham failed to break the deadlock in the first half with Roy Hodgson’s men rather looking promising during the few times they got hold of the ball.

However, after recess, Joel Ward scored an own goal to Ange Postecoglou’s ahead in the 58th minute.

Skipper for the side, Son Heung Min increased the tally in the 66th minute with a fine strike.

Crystal Palace who were hoping to avoid back-to-back defeats having lost woefully to Newcastle United did their best to fight back but had to wait until injury time to get a consolation.

Ayew received a well-executed pass from Joachim Anderson, controlled it brilliantly, and struck it into the top right corner marking his first Premier League goal of the season for the Eagles.

Overall this season, Jordan Ayew has a goal and three assists from 12 games across all competitions.

Crystal Palace remains in 11th place on the table and will now shift their focus to their next game against Burnley at Turf Moore.