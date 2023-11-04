Ghanaian duo, Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp steered Crystal Palace to a win at Burnley on Saturday.

The Eagles travel to the Turf Moor in the round 11 games of the Premier League.

Schlupp broke the deadlock on the 22nd minute with an impressive assist from Jordan Ayew.

The duo continued their impressive performance in the game as Tyrick Mitchell wrapped up the win with a fine strike.

Both Ayew and Schlupp lasted the entire 90 minutes of the game.

The win leave Crystal Palace at the 10th position on the league log with 15 points.

Jeffery Schlupp had 22 touches with 78 per cent passing accuracy while Jordan Ayew also had 51 touches of the ball and had 75 per cent passing accuracy.

Crystal Palace win host Everton in the Round 12 games at Selhurst Park on Saturday, November 11.