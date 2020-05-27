Former Hearts of Oak star, Francis Jojo Bossman, has described late coach, Cecil Jones Attuquayefio as a wicked coach.

According Bossman, the veteran trainer failed to give him the needed playing time during an All African Games in Algeria.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show, Bossman said he had agreed a deal with Étoile Sportive du Sahel ahead of the tournament and wanted to impress officials of the club but he was axed to the bench.

Francis Jojo Bossman

According to him, the treatment meted out to him by Attuquayefio during the tournament collapsed his move to the North African club.

“He [Attuquayefio] benched me after the two matches and I was not happy because officials of Étoile Sportive du Sahel were hoping to see me.

“I went to see the coach privately that I have agreed a deal with a Tunisian club so he should give me the chance to play and he said he will feature me in our last game but he didn’t.

“With 20 minutes to end the game, I came on in the second half after the officials of Etoile Sahel had left.

“When we arrived in Ghana, Attuquayefio asked me to join Hearts of Oak training camp but I refused because I couldn’t look at him. He is a very good coach but he treated me in a very wicked manner,” he added.