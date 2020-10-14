The NDC’s John Dramani Mahama will begin a campaign tour of his Running Mate’s home region, the Central Region Wednesday.

Mr. Mahama who is arriving in the region shortly after Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s visit to the region, will pay courtesy calls and interact with traditional authorities, religious leaders, stakeholder groupings including fishermen, fishmongers, canoe owners, small scale miners among others.

The NDC Flagbearer is expected to visit the Gomoa East, Agona West, Gomoa Central, Gomoa West, Cape Coast South, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, and Ekumfi Constituencies. Other constituencies he will be visiting include Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Assin North, Assin Central, Assin South, Upper Denkyira East, Upper Denkyira West, Cape Coast North, Awutu Senya East, Agona East and Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem.

President Mahama will also visit the family of the late MP for Mfantseman and interact groups, small scale miners, farmers, hairdressers and dressmakers.

He will focus on job creation, his plan to roll out a Free Primary Health Care Plan to the level of district hospitals as well as plans to provide opportunities and employable skills for the youth through a state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme and free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (T-VET).