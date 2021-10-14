Junior, son of actor and Politician, John Dumelo, has served poses on a Wednesday morning to mark his birthday.

The lad who turned three yesterday, October 13 is all grown-up as he dishes ‘gangster’ poses for the camera.

John Dumelo Jnr

He has managed to garner almost 6,000 likes and comments on the seven photos he posted on the image-sharing app, Instagram.

John Dumelo Jnr

Wishing him on his special day, John Dumelo spoke words of blessings into his life.

“Happy bday Junior @johnd_jnr . May you grow up to achieve more than I have and may your steps be guided in the Lord. U better remove those nice clothes and get ready to go to the farm at 5 am. No excuses!!!”

John Dumelo Jnr is the only child of his parents whom they welcomed months after tying the knot.

John Dumelo wedded Gifty Mawunya Nkornu in a colorful, star-studded event in May 2019.

Swipe to view more birthday photos: