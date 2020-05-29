General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has replied a comment made by National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gymafi.

Mr Gyamfi had said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Thursday that the NDC will do all that is needed to stop the Electoral Commission (EC) from compiling a new voters’ register.

He said ‘it will be over their (NDC) dead bodies’ to see the EC successfully compile a new register.

Reacting to Mr Gyamfi’s comment on the same show on Friday, the NPP General Secretary said the NDC can go right ahead with that if that’s what they want to do.

If the NDC says over their dead bodies then that’s fine because in 2015 when we were in opposition we called for a new voters’ register but the EC took a decision not to compile a new register and we were very unhappy but we forgot about it and went back to the drawing board to prepare ourselves for the elections, he said.

If they want to go to court and use legal processes that’s okay but they cannot threaten anybody in the country, Mr Boadu added.

