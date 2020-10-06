Senior Vice President International Advertising Association (IAA), Joel Edmund Nettey has been sworn as World President and Chairman for the 2020-2022 period.

The immediate past President of AAG will be the first African to lead the IAA, the global compass for marketing and communications.

Mr Nettey will lead a team of 25 Executive Committee members from a host of countries including Australia, Austria, India, Italy, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Poland, Russia, Romania, UAE, UK, and USA among others.

A thoroughbred marketing communications professional, Joel Nettey has over 20 years of experience leading, creating and shaping campaigns for some of the most iconic brands.

He has been Chief Executive of various multinational marketing communications agency affiliates in Ghana including DDB, Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis.

Mr. Nettey’s passion for building relationships and his penchant for achieving extraordinary marketing and communications goals have resulted in the agencies he has led over the years being partners for a myriad of blue-chip companies both multinational and indigenous.

Speaking at his investiture ceremony, Mr. Nettey outlined his plans for the two years ahead.

“We will focus on four key pillars –Creativity & Innovation, Regulatory Issues, Diversity & Inclusion, and Education. Together as a team, we will take the steps required to ensure that the IAA remains the most recognizable, relevant and impactful marketing and marketing communications association across the globe, while ensuring that we attract and provide opportunities that engage and nourish the next generation of marketing game changers”.

Srinivasan Swamy, the Immediate Past President and the Chairman of Presidents’ Council also said “I have worked with Joel over the last two years when he was Senior Vice President at IAA. His understanding of the issues at IAA is amazing, as is his commitment level to deliver on what is required. I am sure IAA will flourish over the next two years under his stewardship and I am happy to actively support his initiatives that will build IAA further”.

