Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, has given a hilarious response after a question about his presidential ambition popped up.



About five leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen and Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have all reportedly expressed interest in contesting the flagbearership race of the party.



Mr Ghartey, who is also a former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has popped up along the conversation.



He had earlier indicated he will make his intention known when nominations are opened by the party for persons seeking to lead the party into the 2024 elections.



This, the former Railways Minister explained, was to avoid any sanction from the party against him.



But when the question came up again in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Ghartey burst in laughter with a popular Christian slogan.



The host of the show, Osei Bonsu (OB) asked: “You are still a Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan constituents have voted for you. We heard the news making round that you want to be president. Do you still have that ambition?”



Mr Gharety, in response, said: “I also heard the news and I’m going to answer it by asking you to respond to something; God is good, all the time and all the time, God is good. Thank you very much. I’m done answering.”

