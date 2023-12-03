Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid as Joao Felix scored the only goal of the game against his parent club.

The Portuguese forward, on a season-long loan from Atletico, dinked the ball over Jan Oblak from a tight angle in the 28th minute.

Memphis Depay went close to an Atletico equaliser against his old club, but his free-kick was tipped on to the frame of the goal by Inaki Pena.

Barca could have won by more had Robert Lewandowski taken some great chances.

Reigning champions Barcelona move above Atletico into third place in La Liga, but they sit four points off the top two, Real Madrid and Girona.