Jim Iyke receives chieftaincy title in Ghana

Nollywood actor, James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim lyke, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Ghana.

His Royal Highness, the Eze of Ndigbo Ghana, Dr. Chukwudi Thenetu, bestowed upon Jim lyke the title “Ohadike 1 of Ndigbo”.

The coronation was held in Accra on Sunday, September 18, during the tenth Yam Festival.

The king of Igbos in Accra said the title was to recognise the actor for his achievements and contributions to the African entertainment industry and the Igbo people.

At the same event, gospel musician Empress Gifty was installed chief in the Igbo community in Ghana.

The musician will now serve with the stool name Chief Ugonma Empress Gifty.

Empress Gifty, following the coronation, expressed gratitude to the King and the people of the Igbo Community in Ghana and pledged commitment to work for the growth of the African continent at large.

“I am more than thrilled to be part of history as the Igbo Community in Ghana marks its 10th anniversary on the throne today. This honour by extension would deepen the cultural and economic ties between Ghana and Nigeria. For this reason, I would avail myself for this cause, because we stand to gain a lot by working together as Africans,” she acknowledged.