Manchester City moved 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad that was far less comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

Victory for Pep Guardiola’s side was their 15th in a row in the league and their 21st in all competitions, but the league leaders were made to work for it by the well-organised visitors.

The hosts looked to be cruising in a first half in which Leander Dendoncker turned into his own net and Wolves failed to register a single touch in the City penalty area.

But they were stunned when Wolves, with their first significant chance of the game, drew level through Coady’s diving header. Joao Moutinho’s curling delivery was asking for a finish, and the captain delivered with a headed-effort that nestled in the bottom corner.

Immediately after the goal it was Wolves who enjoyed by far their best spell of the match, with Adama Traore twice almost grabbing a second on the counter-attack. But City responded and created a host of chances as they increased in the pace of the game, with Raheem Sterling hitting the post and Rui Patricio pulling off a string of great saves.

And the pressure told when Kyle Walker’s cross was diverted straight to the feet of Gabriel Jesus to turn home via a deflection from close range. The excellent Riyad Mahrez then curled home a late fourth in stoppage time to cap off the performance, and Jesus bagged his second with the final kick of the game to add gloss to the scoreline.

Guardiola’s side can all-but wrap up the title when they face rivals and closest challengers Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.