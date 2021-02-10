Jerome Boateng’s ex-girlfriend has been found dead – just a week after the couple split up.

Kasia Lenhardt was found in her Berlin apartment on Tuesday by police, who are not treating her death as suspicious.

Per German publication BILD, a police statement reads: “Yesterday at around 8.30 p.m. there was a police operation in Charlottenburg on suspicion of suicide. A lifeless person was found in the home. There are no indications of third-party debt.”

The 25-year-old was in a relationship with Bayern Munich defender Boateng for 15 months.

Fellow model and friend Sara Kulka paid a tribute on Instagram saying: “Rest in peace. You wonderful person, I miss you and would have loved to say goodbye. I hope you find your peace now and I hope the truth comes out now, I know how much you wished it would. I will never forget you, I don’t know anyone who could laugh like you. I send a lot of strength to the family.”

Boateng confirmed the pair had split in a post earlier this month, stating: “As is known from the media, I ended the relationship with Kasia Lenhardt.

“We will go our separate ways from now on. That is regrettable, but for my family and for me it is the only right one.

“I had to take this step and draw a line. I apologise to everyone I’ve hurt especially with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and our children. I am disappointed in myself too. A man has to take responsibility and act in the interests of his family and I’m doing it now. I wish Kasia all the best. Jerome Boateng.”