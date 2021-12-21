Jean Mensa did not attend NPP National Delegates Congress - EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted reports that its Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, participated in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates Congress on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Commission urged the public to dismiss such reports.

“Our attention has been drawn to a photograph making the rounds on social media purporting to be the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa, at the recently held NPP’s Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

“This comes to inform the general public to disregard this false news item as the said photograph is not Mrs Jean Mensa,” the statement said.

The EC further said the narrative on social media is part of a scheme and should, therefore, be disregarded.

“We entreat the public to be mindful of the schemes of sections within our society whose sole mission is to try to tarnish the image and reputation of the Chairperson on the Electoral Commission,” the statement concluded.

Over the weekend, members of the NPP converged in Kumasi for the party’s annual National Delegates Conference.

The Conference was to deliberate on some proposed amendments to the party’s current constitution.

Delegates who trooped to the congress grounds from all the 16 administrative regions were adorned in colourful party regalia.

Following the close of proceedings on Sunday, a photo emerged on social media alleging that the person in the photo was the EC’s Chairperson, Mrs Mensa.

The person was captured in a face mask which deepened the uncertainty about true identity.

A number of individuals on social media have also corroborated the clarification by the EC. They contended that it is a photo of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Elders of the NPP is expected to decide on the proposed constitutional amendments to the party’s constitution.

This is due to the inability of the party to decide on the matter at last Sunday’s congress in Kumasi. Reacting to this, the opposition National Democratic Congress has accused the NPP of not properly coordinating its internal affairs.