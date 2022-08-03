The Ghana Police Service has arrested a Japanese national identified as Morikawa Hikawu.

The arrested was upon a request by INTERPOL Tokyo, following the revocation of his passport by Japan.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, CSP Grace Anah-Akrofi which noted the suspect was put before the court.

He was remanded into lawful custody awaiting his removal from the country.

“The INTERPOL Unit of the Ghana Police Service is working with the Ghana Immigration Service, INTERPOL Tokyo and the Japanese Embassy in Ghana for his removal,” the statement noted.

Below is the police statement on the arrest: