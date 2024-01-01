It is that time of the year again.

After months of speculation about who could go where, the January transfer window is now open and some of those rumours could soon become reality.

We’ve gathered some of the most talked about potential moves that could happen in the next few weeks.

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Linked with: Newcastle, Juventus

Kalvin Phillips scored his first goal for Manchester City when they beat Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on 13 December, but it is unlikely to be enough to prolong his stay at Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle have been strongly linked with a move for the England midfielder, while a transfer overseas could be an option with Italian giants Juventus also reported as a possible destination.

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Linked with: Borussia Dortmund

It has long been clear Jadon Sancho’s future lies away from Old Trafford, with the forward having been exiled from the first team after a fall out with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

His former club Borussia Dortmund have been mooted as a possible destination but wages appear to be the main stumbling block.

Donny van de Beek (Manchester United)

Linked with: Eintracht Frankfurt

Things have not worked out for Donny van de Beek at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international has made just 62 appearances in three and a half seasons at Manchester United and went on loan to Everton in the 2021-22 season.

Van de Beek looks set for another temporary move away from the Red Devils in January, with a loan switch to German side Eintracht Frankfurt looking the likely destination.

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Linked with: Chelsea, Newcastle

England international Aaron Ramsdale lost his Arsenal place to David Raya in September, and with a European Championship next summer may seek a January move to ensure regular first-team football.

Chelsea and Newcastle have both been linked with a move for Ramsdale.

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Linked with: Tottenham

Conor Gallagher has been a first-time regular at Chelsea this season and even captained the side on a number of occasions, which makes it somewhat surprising that he could be heading elsewhere in January.

The Blues are said to be needing to balance the books after some big spending over the past 18 months and Gallagher could be sacrificed to help fund that.

The England midfielder is believed to be available for around £50m and has been linked with a switch to Chelsea’s London rivals Tottenham.

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Linked with: Arsenal

Arsenal faltered in their title challenge on 28 December when they lost 2-0 at home to West Ham – a game that highlighted a need for someone to put away the many chances they created. Mikel Arteta’s side had 30 efforts on goal with only eight on target.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has long been rumoured to be a priority January signing to bolster Arsenal’s attack.

Toney is still serving his eight-month ban from football for breaching the Football Association’s betting rules but is set to return on 17 January.

Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Linked with: Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool

Fulham attempted to warn off clubs interested in midfielder Joao Palhinha by giving him a new contract in September, but their resolve looks set to be tested in January.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for the Portugal international.

Fulham are determined to not let him leave on the cheap and are believed to be wanting around £60m for the player.

Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Linked with: Juventus

Injuries have limited Thomas Partey’s appearances at Arsenal this season and with Mikel Arteta believed to be needing to sell players to fund arrivals in January, the midfielder could make way.

The 30-year-old is back in training after a muscle problem kept him out for two months and he has been linked with a move to Italian giants Juventus.

Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea)

Linked with: Crystal Palace, Bayern Munich, Roma

Like Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah may have to leave Chelsea in January to help them balance the books.

The defender has not played for the Blues all season after suffering a thigh injury during pre-season.

A move abroad seems likely for Chalobah, with Bayern Munich and Roma reportedly interested, although so too are Crystal Palace.

Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Linked with: Aston Villa

The England midfielder has recently returned for Arsenal from injury but could move in January if Mikel Arteta needs to move things around to bolster his squad.

Aston Villa have been linked in a potential player-plus-cash deal, with fellow Douglas Luiz moving the other way.

Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Linked with: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and so Manchester United could be tempted to cash in during January.

The 30-year-old France international has been linked with a return to Real Madrid, but Bayern Munich are also said to have entered the race to sign him.

A move may depend on Manchester United’s injury list, with a number of their defenders sidelined.