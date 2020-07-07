Jamie Vardy struck a late equaliser as Leicester City secured a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium to dent 10-man Arsenal’s European hopes.

The Foxes forward tucked home his 22nd Premier League goal of the campaign six minutes from time after more VAR drama saw Gunners substitute Eddie Nketiah sent off.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the hosts in front with a fine first-half opener to notch his 20th league goal and Leicester were grateful to Kasper Schmeichel for keeping the score down heading into the break.

The result sees Leicester drop to fourth spot following Chelsea’s win, but they are four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United. Arsenal are in seventh, nine points behind the Foxes with four games to play.

Brendan Rodgers’ men will hope to take another step towards Champions League football at struggling Bournemouth on Sunday, while the Gunners have the small matter of the North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.