Celebrated actress, Jackie Appiah, has echoed why she deserves to be handed the tag as one of the most fashionable celebrities in Ghana.

The actress, to mark her birthday, has shared some stunning photos on her social media platforms and her fans cannot keep calm.

Her admirers, including celebrities, have camped under her comment section to gush over the beauty of the 38-year-old.

The four photos she posted saw her clad in three different outfits; a white gown, a pin flowery gown and an enviable green peplum dress.

“It’s another 365 days of my life to give thanks to God for He has brought me this far. Happy birthday to myself. I am not just a year older but also a year better and happier. Happy birthday to me. I wish I could scream to show how happy I am today because it’s my birthday. Keep calm and wish me Happy Birthday,” she captioned each photo.

More photos below: