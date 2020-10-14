Veteran Ghanaian gaffer, J.E. Sarpong, has assessed the performance of the Black Stars following their two friendly games in Turkey.

Ghana, over the weekend, was humbled by the Eagles of Mali by 3:0. The defeat came as a shock to football fans with many questioning the tactics of C.K. Akonnor, who is the head coach of the side.

However, on Monday at the Titanic Sports Complex, the Black Stars, who are four times African champions recorded a 5:1 win over Asian champions, Qatar.

“You could clearly see that the team improved against Qatar,” the former Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs gaffer told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“Against Mali, the players failed to play compact football. There was no proper covering and shielding of the ball. Akonnor I believe has learnt a lot from the Mali defeat.

“I know people will argue that Qatar is not a strong side but C.K. Akonnor had his selection on point and beating them by that margin means a lot.

“Playing compact football against Qatar was the best and I expect him to do that moving forward and I hope he achieves something meaningful with the Black Stars,” he said.

With Thomas Partey now joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid, Sarpong pleaded with Akonnor to make the 27-year-old his key player.

“I expect C.K. Akonnor to make Thomas Partey his key player,” he said.

“He should sit him down and let him know that he is an important figure and player for him. Partey has demonstrated that over and over again.

“He has played at the highest level and now at Arsenal. I am convinced he will still improve in the Premier League,” he added.

Ghana will play in a doubleheader 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan next month.