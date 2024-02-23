Legendary highlife musician, J.A. Adofo has expressed admiration for Shatta Wale, acknowledging the dancehall artiste’s significant contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.

J.A Adofo, spoke highly of Shatta Wale’s influence and role in shaping the future of the country’s music industry, and the efforts he had made in entertaining Ghanaians and putting the country on global map.

In an interview, he underscored the need to promote local music and highlighted how his own recognition by top dignitaries was largely due to his musical career.

Mr. Adofo revealed that, till date he receives financial support from supporters who value his contributions to the industry.

The veteran’s outpoor of love comes after Shatta referenced him in his album and spoke highly of his craft.

J.A Adofo was particularly touched by when Shatta said he takes inspiration from him, a gesture that he viewed as a testament to his ongoing legacy of Ghanaian music.

He expressed confidence in Shatta Wale’s ability to propel the industry forward, describing him as a visionary artiste who represents the future of Ghanaian music.

He is optimistic Shatta Wale’s influence would benefit generations to come.

