Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, says he has officially written to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on modifications made to the 2022 Budget.

“On behalf of the President I have written to the Right Honorable Speaker of Parliament with details of amendments in response to emerging concerns by all stakeholders including the Minority caucus,” he announced at a press conference on Monday.

The Minority, following the budget, demanded that the government withdraws the Agyapa deal and suspend the proposed 1.75% e-levy.

They also advocated for proper reconstruction of paragraph 829 of the Aker Energy deal relating to GNPC’s acquisition of stake from Aker Energy and AGM Petroleum.

Mr Ofor-Atta noted the modifications, therefore, were in response to emerging concerns by all stakeholders including the Minority.

Some of the modifications, he said, included paragraphs 442 and 443 of the Budget statement, which relate to the ‘Agyapa’ Royalties Transaction and GNPC-Aker Energy deals which the Minority cited as its reasons for rejecting the deal.

But the Minister indicated references made to the ‘Agyapa’ deal in the Budget were solely for information purposes.

He added that paragraph 829 of the budget will equally be amended to cater for concerns over the Aker Energy and AGM Petroleum by the GNPC.

“We shall amend paragraph 829 of the 2022 Budget on the acquisition of a stake from Aker Energy and AGM Petroleum by GNPC, to reflect the resolution of Parliament dated 6th July 2021 that the terms and conditions of the loan for the acquisition of the shares shall be brought to Parliament for consideration pursuant to article 181 of the Constitution,” he stated.

Meanwhile, GHS10 million will be allocated for the Keta tidal waves victims to complete the Feasibility and Engineering studies for the coastal communities adversely affected.

“We will broaden the scope of the study to consider a more comprehensive solution to protect Ghana’s 540 Km of coastline, including the 149 Km between Aflao and Prampram. Meanwhile, NADMO has responded to the humanitarian crisis created by the tidal waves on the Keta coastline,” he disclosed.