Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng, known in showbiz circles as Kontihene, has announced his decision to quit music.

The ‘Aketesia’ hitmaker told UTV that he has quit music.

He explained that he thought of quitting music years ago after he released his first album.

However, he mostly rescinds his decision and hit the studio again.

For the past two years, Kontihene stated that he has not composed any new song.

His last track was ‘Tricks’ which came after he teamed up with Ponobiom on ‘Dedeede’.

Kontihene indicated that he is believing in God to change his story and the sequence.

He stressed that he doesn’t want to do the same thing until he dies, so he is putting his belief in God to help him as he makes such a switch in life.