Mariano Barreto has admitted that it is now difficult to think of emerging as the winners of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors’ title hopes suffered a huge blow after losing 1-0 to their rivals, Hearts of Oak in the matchday 31 games.

The record Ghana Premier League champions were hoping to return to winning ways in the matchday 32 games.

Kotoko hosted King Faisal at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, a game that ended 1-1 on Saturday.

Faisal stunned the Kotoko fans when Zubairu Ibrahim shot them into the lead with just 15 minutes played.

Kotoko, however, left it late to equalise from substitute Andy Kumi in the 84th minute.

After the game, the Portuguese manager said it has become harder to think of winning the league title.

“I told them that after the Hearts result, it was difficult, now it’s harder and of course this gives more confidence for Hearts of Oak but now we have to be worried about ourselves not with Hearts of Oak,” the Asante Kotoko coach said.

“We have two matches and these two matches we have to try to win the last two matches because we have to finish according to how we want to finish.

“Not because we lost to Hearts so we have to give up because the fans don’t deserve and also the players,” he added.

Kotoko now sit in the 2nd position with 57 points. Asante Kotoko will be hosted at the Bechem Park in the matchday 32 games by Bechem United.