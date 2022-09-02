The assistant head coach of the Black Stars, George Boateng, says he is uncertain whether the time is right for Mohammed Kudus to move to Everton from Ajax.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the Eredivise side after an unsatisfactory start to the season.

Kudus has played just 29 minutes from four games this season, a decision that has not gone down well with the Ghanaian after an excellent pre-season.

With just away from the close of the transfer window, Boateng says he is ‘unsure’ if it’s the right moment for Kudus to leave.

“In terms of Kudus, we don’t know the ins and outs of everything but all we do now is there have been an interest from a different club from the UK. I think he is developing very well,” he told Joy Sports.

“He is in a country where football is of high level and I am sure if you speak to Mo [Kudus] he would say that he learnt a lot in his time at Ajax.

“Where it’s time for him to leave I am not quite sure but all we would like to have is for Mohammed Kudus to play more games.”

The 22-year-old reportedly boycotted training on Wednesday as he pushes for a move to the Premier League side.