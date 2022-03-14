The General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem, has been nabbed by operatives of Nigeria National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for possession of narcotics.

The pastor gave an unusual response when 54 sticks of cannabis (marijuana) were discovered wrapped around his body.

During preliminary investigations, the clergyman confessed that he packed that quantity of illicit substance on his bod to use during his three weeks crusade in Kenya.

Confirming his arrest, the police, in a statement, revealed Rev Ekwen was nabbed at the Murtala Muhammed International airport en-route to Kenya..

A part of the statement read, “Ugochukwu who has his church headquarters in Isuaniocha, Mgbakwu road, Awka area of Anambra state and two other branches in Lagos and Abuja, was arrested during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi via Addis Ababa.”



When tested, the 54 sticks proved positive to cannabis.