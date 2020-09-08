Togbe Afede XIV has implored Hearts of Oak supporters of the club to exercise patience for the board and management.

The Phobians have failed to win a meaningful trophy for the past decade.

The supporters of the club have constantly agitated against the management and the board for their failure to recruit players capable of winning trophies for the club.

Hearts of Oak came close to lifting the MTN FA Cup in 2017 but suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Porcupines Warriors after the first-half hat trick from striker Saddick Adams.

Before the truncation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic, the consistency of the club was questioned by the supporters and finished on the 9th position.

But, according to Togbe Afede, the fans must have patience for the Board and the management ahead of the 2020/21 season

“Hearts fans should understand that no one loves the club than the Board and management,” Togbe Afede, who is the majority shareholder of the club, told Accra based Vision FM.

Majority shareholder of Hearts of Oak

“The noise they make even hurts the team and sends the team back.

“They should remember it took Liverpool 30 years to win a league trophy,” he added.

The second most successful club in the history of the domestic top-flight, the Accra-based side have clinched the league title on 19 occasions.

Hearts have also won the Ghana FA Cup 10 times, the last title coming in 2000.