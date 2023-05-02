The General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, has called on the government to cut expenditure on all non-essential government spending.

According to the TUC, the current economic downturn can be improved should the government divert funds from non-essential spending towards more productive ventures to generate employment and revenue.

Speaking at the 2023 May Day celebration parade at Bolgatanga, the TUC General Secretary urged the government to halt spending on non-essentials like the National Cathedral.

He suggested that it would serve the country better if the project was converted from a cathedral to a national hospital instead.

“We have to change the situation ourselves as Ghanaians. We believe strongly that government can lead us out of this crisis, and the government can do so by cutting expenditure on non-essentials including the need to stop spending our hard-earned revenue on a national cathedral.

“The president has always said he wants to create another Notre Dame in Ghana so we can attract a lot of visitors but we disagree. In fact, comrades, it will be better to convert the project into a national hospital,” he said.

He further reiterated calls for the government to reduce its size to save costs.

“Mr President you can also reduce the size of your government. Ghana has too many ministers and deputy ministers.”

This year’s May Day celebration was on the theme ‘Protecting incomes and pensions in an era of economic crisis: Our responsibility.’