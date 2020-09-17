A man in his thirties had his left hand chopped off from the wrist after he was slashed with a sharp machete by some feuding youth in the Aboabo Akorem community in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The man, Murtala Abdul Karim, an electrician, suffered the fate when he attempted to stop the young men from carrying out an attack on their opponent whom they claimed had ceased their horsewhips.

He lost two teeth and could not speak from his hospital bed at the B2 block of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he was enduring pain after undergoing surgery.

The real target of the attack, Abdul Rahman, who now has his head wrapped in bandages, escaped death after he was hit in the head by his attackers with Machetes.

He told Ultimate FM’s Ivan Heathcote – Fumador: “I heard screams outside my door. When I came out, an electrician, who had tried to stop them from attacking me, had been attacked. His hand was cut off.

“I tried chasing them but I slipped. They slashed my head with a knife and kept shouting ‘we got him we got him’ and fled,” he narrated.

A colleague electrician, who witnessed the bloody attack, Umar Morison, demanded justice and expressed worry his friend may not be able to work again.

He recounted: “I separated them when they began to fight. After an hour the younger man returned with some boys. When we came out the hand of my friend the electrician had been cut off.

“We want everything to be done to seek justice for him because he has lost his hand and cannot work again,” he said.

The Airport police have arrested mother of the alleged mastermind behind the attack who is currently on the run.

Sister of the man whose hand was chopped off, Mukarama Ahmed, expressed fear her family’s youth might be incensed to retaliate if the culprits are not brought to book.

“We could have taken this case into our own hands but so far as the law exists, what we need is justice. We have realised they want to make it a foolish case. But the government has to intervene to ensure that their mother remains in custody until the culprits are arrested and made to pay for what they did,” an angry Mucarama demanded.