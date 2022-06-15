Some irate Tamale residents have removed a billboard in the area seeking to promote activities of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community.

The billboard had the inscription, love, tolerance, and acceptance with colours usually associated with the LGBTQ+ community.

One of the proponents of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill and Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George, announced the development in a tweet.

He expressed gratitude to the residents and their MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed for the swift action which he is convinced is in defence of Ghana’s culture and constitution.

The incident in the Tamale metropolis comes a few days after a similar billboard mounted along the Tema motorway was removed following calls by the sponsors of the Anti LGBT+ Bill in Parliament.

Salute to the people of Tamale Central & their MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed for their swift action when duty called in defence of our culture & the Constitution. So long as they mount those billboards, we would bring them down. Long may Art 3 of the 1992 Constitution live. 🦁🇬🇭💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ep1rQ5zo9q — Sam ‘Dzata’ George (@samgeorgegh) June 14, 2022

Sponsors of the Anti LGBT+ Bill issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akufo Dampare to pull down billboards mounted across the city to promote the activities of homosexuals.