Newly promoted Ipswich will host Liverpool while champions Manchester City are away to Chelsea on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.
Ipswich, who are back in the top flight after a 22-year absence, will play on Saturday, 17 August, with City starting their title defence at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 18 August.
Manchester United’s game against Fulham at Old Trafford will kick off the campaign on Friday, 16 August.
Arsenal, who finished runners-up to City last season, are at home to Wolves on the Saturday while fourth-placed Aston Villa have been handed an away game against West Ham on the same day.
Championship play-off winners Southampton face Newcastle at St James’ Park, Everton host Brighton and Nottingham Forest take on Bournemouth to complete the Saturday fixtures.
Brentford welcome Crystal Palace on Sunday and Championship winners Leicester City will host Tottenham on Monday, 19 August.
Ipswich’s last game in the Premier League was a 5-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on the final day of the 2001-02 season. Their relegation came just a year after the club finished a surprise fifth in the top flight.
City won a record fourth consecutive English league title in May when they finished two points ahead of Arsenal.
Premier League opening-weekend fixtures in full
All times BST
Friday, 16 August
Manchester United v Fulham (20:00)
Saturday, 17 August
Ipswich Town v Liverpool (12:30)
Arsenal v Wolverhampton (15:00)
Everton v Brighton (15:00)
Newcastle United v Southampton (15:00)
Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth (15:00)
West Ham United v Aston Villa (17:30)
Sunday, 18 August
Brentford v Crystal Palace (14:00)
Chelsea v Manchester City (16:30)
Monday, 19 August
Leicester City v Tottenham (20:00)
Key things to look out for this season
- Manchester City play two out of seven pre-Champions League matches at home (Aston Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool all play three)
- Villa have five out of seven post-Champions League games away
- Longest trip on 26 December is 200 miles – Aston Villa away to Newcastle
- Full round of fixtures on FA Cup final weekend – but no games on Saturday, 17 May, when the final is played
- Arsenal play at Tottenham and at Manchester City either side of matchday one in the Champions League
- Aston Villa are away to Tottenham and Liverpool either side of matchday three, while Liverpool play Chelsea at home and Arsenal away
- Manchester City travel to Tottenham and then face Liverpool away either side of matchday four
- Manchester United host Liverpool immediately before the September international break, Tottenham host Arsenal straight afterwards
- Everton’s last-ever league match at Goodison Park – before they move to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock – is scheduled to be against Southampton on Sunday, 18 May, the weekend of the FA Cup final