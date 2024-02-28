The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) has announced the opening of a new Country and Project Office in Kenya, marking a significant step in the organization’s efforts to advance vaccine research and development in Africa.

This office will serve as the headquarters for IVI’s Advancing Vaccine End-to-End Capabilities (AVEC) initiative in Africa and will collaborate closely with local partners, including the Kenya BioVax Institute.

The AVEC Africa project aims to accelerate the development and manufacturing of vaccines in the region through end-to-end research and development projects.

By fostering public-private partnerships and providing hands-on training, AVEC Africa seeks to strengthen the vaccine ecosystem in Africa and ensure sustainable vaccine manufacturing.

Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, expressed his excitement about the launch of AVEC Africa and the establishment of the Country and Project Office in Kenya. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with the Kenyan government and local research institutions to achieve the goals of the initiative.

The launch of AVEC Africa was announced during an event co-hosted by IVI, the Government of Kenya, and the Africa CDC. The initiative has received strong political support from African leaders, including H.E. Dr. William Ruto, President of Kenya.

The new Country and Project Office in Kenya will oversee the implementation of the AVEC Africa initiative and manage its project portfolio. This expansion reflects IVI’s commitment to addressing global health challenges and building resilient vaccine ecosystems.

