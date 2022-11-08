On Sunday, November 6, Nigerian stars showed up and showed off on the red carpet at the Lagos premiere of Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

With an Afro-futurism theme, Nollywood stars dressed up taking inspiration from numerous African cultures and Black Panther’s fictional Wakanda.

The cast of the Black Panther sequel, including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta and Director Ryan Coogler were present at the event.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theatres on November 11.

Check out some of the looks: