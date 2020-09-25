The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Ghana has inducted new members with a call on them to help enhance the image of the institution through professionalism in what they do.



In all, 50 members were inducted into IET.

Addressing the gathering, the President of IET, Ghana, Engr. Eric Atta-Sonno, disclosed that Engineering Council has been inaugurated as they await parliamentary approval for their LI which is before the House.



According to him, the LI will help get rid of all quack engineers in the system since it will stipulate the regulations for engineering in the country.



He added that COVID-19 has delayed most activities of the institution but was quick to add that despite the negative consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, it has also helped in bringing into force many innovations which have been accepted worldwide.



Touching on the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) car innovator, Engr. Atta-Sonno disclosed that his outfit is going to adopt the BECE car innovator, Kelvin Odartei, to help him fully maximise his God-given potential to benefit the country and the world at large.





This year’s BECE was climaxed with an exhibition of a car manufactured by the 18-year-old Odartei. The innovation by the youngster has won the admiration of most people in the country.



Mr Atta-Sonno revealed that such an innovation is an assurance that the country has a future that needs the support of all stakeholders.

According to him, there are many young people out there like master Odartei who must be identified and supported.



The Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana, is a registered Licensed Professional Engineering Body of the Engineering Council, Ghana under the Engineering Council Act 2011, Act 819.

It was first registered as the Ghana Institution of Technicians Engineers under the Professional Bodies Registration Decree 1973, (NRCD 143) in 1986 and gazetted under Certification Number 23.



The institution later rebranded into the Institution of Incorporated Engineers in conformity to global trends in the Engineering Profession.



In February 2014, in view of the fast-growing membership, the upgrading skills and academic qualification, coupled with the challenges to be addressed as a founding Institutional Member of the Engineering Council in Ghana, the Institution again undertook a constitutional review as part of which its name was changed to the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana.