Infinix, the rapidly emerging and innovative brand, has once again set the bar high with the unveiling of its latest smartphone.

The new Infinix Hot 30 smartphone, a product line under the popular Hot series, promises to captivate consumers with its upgraded features and sleek design.

The launch ceremony, held at the University of Ghana on Wednesday, 5th April 2023, was a grand affair as the brand showcased its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to its customers.

The HOT 30 smartphone have undergone significant upgrades to its processor, vivid high-definition screens, lightning-fast charging capability, ample memory and video features. These upgrades have taken the mobile gaming experience to another level, making it a perfect device for anyone who is looking for top-of-the- line smartphone.

During the launch event, the Brands Manager of Infinix Ghana, Amy Li, emphasized the brand’s commitment to understanding the needs of young customers and incorporating innovative technologies into mobile phone development.

She highlighted that the Infinix Hot 30 series has been equipped with powerful gaming processors, big memory, lightning-fast charging capabilities, and the most vivid high-definition screens available in their class. According to her, these features take the mobile gaming experience to new heights, which is a testament to the brand’s dedication to delivering top-quality products to its customers. With the Infinix Hot 30 smartphone, the brand has once again demonstrated its ability to stay ahead of the curve and provide innovative solutions that meet the needs of its customers.

The local Marketing Manager, James Attah Mensah, also spoke about the brand’s collaboration between Infinix and MTN, a leading telecommunications network in Ghana. Mr. Mensah announced that MTN would be giving every customer who purchases the Hot 30 smartphone a free data for the whole year. He emphasized that the target audience for the Hot 30 smartphone is mainly the youth, who are active internet users. Therefore, partnering with MTN to provide internet to Hot 30 users was a great idea.

Also speaking at the launch was the local retail manager, Mr. Isaac Nii Ayiku. For his part, he shared his thoughts on the new Infinix Hot 30 smartphone, saying, the upgraded features of the phone have created a significant advantage for the brand in the market. He also highlighted that the new Hot 30 smartphone is competitively priced, making it an attractive option for young users who seek high-quality mobile devices at an affordable price.

He promised that the Hot 30 smartphone will be made available on the market by 15th April, 2023.

Also, in a statement at the launch ceremony, the Public Relations Officer of Infinix Ghana, Abena Obenewaa Amrado, emphasized the brand’s commitment to providing fast and comfortable experiences through affordable top-of-the-line game phones that are accessible to today’s youth.

She highlighted that Infinix remains loyal to its customers and is constantly introducing practical and unparalleled technologies that help users achieve more with their smartphones. Ms. Amrado assured consumers the exceptional after-sales service provided by Carl Care, the after-service company of Transsion Holdings, which ensures that consumers are well taken care of when issues arise with their phones. With this commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative technology, Infinix is poised to continue to make a significant impact in the mobile phone industry and remain a top choice for consumers in Ghana and beyond.

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today’s youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.