In a captivating video that recently surfaced on TikTok, three Indonesian men showcased their impressive dance skills to King Promise’s hit song “Terminator.”

The infectious charm of the Ghanaian artiste’s hit seemed to transcend cultural boundaries, captivating the hearts of the Indonesian people.

The lively dance performance, characterized by the distinctive moves was shared on the popular social media platform.

The trio’s energetic rendition of the dance not only entertained viewers but also warmed hearts across the globe.

The video quickly gained momentum, reaching a broad audience, including many Ghanaians who were thrilled about how far King Promise’s music has gone.

The comment section of the video buzzed with excitement as Ghanaians expressed their joy at seeing the Terminator dance make waves in Indonesia.

Some enthusiasts even said given the popularity of the song, if it had been well promoted, “Terminator” could have easily secured a Grammy nomination.

Watch video below